Yovanna Ventura Flaunts Fit Body In Stylish Bikini, Shares Personal Phone Number With Instagram Fans

Yovanna Ventura took to her Instagram feed on Thursday, April 9, to share a video of herself in a stylish bikini as she told her 5.3 million followers that she wanted to hear from them. She paired the video with a caption that included a positive message and a phone number, which she said was her personal.

The video showed Ventura facing the camera straight-on as she addressed the audience. She said her goal was to do “a little something to be closer to all of you” and encouraged them to reach out. Whether they have recommendations for a book, movie or TV show, or wish to ask her questions, she wants to hear it.

Ventura sported a two-piece bathing suit in solid black with accents in different neon colors. Her bikini top featured a knotted front and an underwire structure that gave it extra support. The bra featured double straps in orange, yellow, blue and pink, which tied behind her neck.

On her lower body, Ventura had on a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on her frame, showcasing her slim physique. The bottoms featured multiple straps in the same neon colors, which tied on her sides. According to the tag, her bikini was courtesy of GCDS. A quick look on its website revealed that Ventura wore the Multicolor Wire Bikini, which sells for $175.

After delivering her message, Ventura could be seen walking toward a swimming pool before jumping in.

Within 45 minutes of being posted, the video has been viewed more than 86,500 times, garnering upwards of 21,100 likes and over 450 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise what she is doing and to rave about her cuteness. More incredulous followers, however, asked whether this was in fact her personal number.

“[T]he kindest soul ever [sparkly pink heart emoji] also u have the cutest voice,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of pleading face emoji.

“You sound so damn cute,” replied another one, including a string of heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hope people use this number properly and not waste her time,” a third one chimed in.

“For real you’re gonna respond?” asked another user.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Ventura has remained quite active on her Instagram page during the COVID-19 lockdown. She recently posted an update that showed her in nothing but leggings and accessories for a two-part update. The photos showed the model with her side to the camera as she sat on a bed.