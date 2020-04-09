Bethany Lily April Shows Off Busty Assets In Lace Corset For Sexy New Instagram Post

British beauty Bethany Lily April sent hearts racing on social media after she posted a very sexy snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 9. She took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 2.5 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands of them almost instantly.

The social media star took a selfie while lying down on a bed. Her upper body took center stage as she faced the camera and stared down the lens, smiling widely. Her long, highlighted blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down unto the pillow and over her left shoulder in slight waves.

Bethany rocked a full face of makeup that flattered her fair complexion for the snapshot, including a light pink lipstick, a light smoky eyeshadow, mascara, eyelash extensions, filled-in eyebrows, eyeliner, a bit of blush, and foundation. Her famous assets, which she showed off in a revealing outfit, easily stole the show.

Bethany was sporting a black corset in the photo that left very little to the imagination. The undergarment was made of lace and featured underwire as it covered part of her midriff. The intimate bra did not do much to keep Bethany’s assets in place as she spilled out of the skintight garment, putting more than an eyeful of cleavage on display.

Over the corset, Bethany sported a navy blue long-sleeved sweater, which she left mostly unzipped. The sweater appeared to be made out of a soft, stretchy material as it framed Bethany’s voluptuous figure.

She opted not to accessorize the revealing look.

Bethany did not indicate where she was photographed, but she was likely in her home, as most of the world is quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the post’s caption she asked her followers to “share a smile” and used the hashtag, “positive vibes.”

The sizzling snapshot was met with widespread support from many of Bethany’s fans, and it amassed more than 70,000 likes since going live on Thursday afternoon. Furthermore, over 1,800 fans took to the comments section to overload the beauty with compliments on her beauty, her figure, and her outfit.

“Love seeing you smile, it makes me smile,” one user commented.

“Beautiful as ever,” a second user added.

“Vixen vibes,” a third admirer chimed in.

“This photo brightens my day,” a fourth fan asserted.

Bethany has served up a number of smoking-hot looks on social media lately. On April 8, she wowed her fans as she spilled out of a minuscule multicolored bikini that left barely anything to the imagination, per The Inquisitr. The photo received more than 122,000 likes.