Dolly Castro Rocks Lingerie In Steamy New Instagram Share: ‘Work Attire Of The Day’

Dolly Castro added another sexy snap to her popular page, flaunting her killer figure in a risque lingerie set. The Nicaraguan hottie’s steamy update instantly captured the attention of her 6.2 million fans.

The upload showed the model posing on top of her bed that was decorated with a textured pink bedspread that looked to be incredibly cozy. Most of the background was blurred out, ensuring that the model remained the focal point of the shot. However, a glimpse of her reflection in a large mirror was also seen to her side.

Castro posed in profile, looking over her shoulder with a seductive smile. The lingerie set, which she called her “work attire for the day,” consisted of minimal fabric, leaving little to the imagination of her fans.

She dropped jaws in a lacy top that was a unique shade of red. The first layer on the piece appeared to be white with a layer of lace fabric sitting directly on top of it. The sheer material had a gorgeous and intricate design that helped to make her outfit pop against the color of her tanned skin. Her neckline had cutouts running from her neck to her chest, drawing attention to her perfect bust.

The fitness model’s long locks covered the straps of her top, but her hair fell in a way that drew attention to her ripped arms. No detail was left untouched with a small scalloped design running along the bottom of her bra, bringing the eye to her toned midsection.

Her bottoms appeared to be made from the same lace fabric but lacked the white layer underneath, exposing a hint of her skin through the garment. The scandalous piece sat high on her hips and barely covered her pert derriere, while her shapely thighs remained on full display. Castro, who recently posed in luxurious Chanel jewelry, wore her part in the middle. She added volume to her hair with tiny ringlet curls throughout.

To complete the sultry look, Castro added a flawless application of makeup that made her features pop. The look featured defined brows, an eyeshadow that matched her outfit, blush, shimmery highlighter, and matte lipstick.

It hasn’t taken fans long to shower the shot with praise, and in under an hour, it’s amassed over 12,000 likes and 300 comments.

“All due respect holy shizzle you’re beautiful,” one fan raved, adding a few red rose emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wow, how can I look like this?” another social media user asked.

“Hello Gorgeous Babe!!!!! Gorgeous as Always!” a third admirer added.