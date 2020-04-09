Blac Chyna Dazzles In A Skintight Dress In Seductive Instagram Photo

Blac Chyna‘s latest Instagram photo featured the model wearing a super tight floral frock that showed off her every curve.

She rocked a light pink, ruched dress that featured her hourglass figure, flaunting her voluptuous chest, small waist, and curvy derriere. The gown was printed with designs of colorful, large flowers in pinks and yellows.

A hint of cleavage peeked out, the clingy ensemble emphasizing her buxom bust. She also showed off her décolletage piercing, right in the center of her chest.

Chyna bent each of her arms at the elbow, putting one hand on the side of her head, the other on her hip. The pose showed off her sculpted arms, as well as her hand tattoos. On the side of one hand, Chyna’s 16.6 million followers could make out the ink honoring her son King Cairo, his first name written in script. Her other hand featured an intricate design, tattooed in red ink. Other pieces of body art were visible under her arm.

Chyna wore her platinum hair deeply parted. Her medium-length tresses cascaded down her shoulders in soft waves, ending bluntly under her clavicle.

Her dark brows were shaped and filled in with pencil. They arched high above her eyes, emphasizing her honey brown irises. She wore a rosy-champagne shimmer on her lids that reached her brow bone. She wore winged liner on her eyes, giving her a cat-eye look. Her luscious lashes curled upwards. The same red-gold shadow was dusted under her eyes as well.

She wore bronzer on her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips were painted with a glossy finish and glimmered in the light.

Her nails were lacquered with a dark polish and were embellished with silver rhinestones.

The sizzling snapshot was double-tapped more than 56,000 times and racked up close to 450 comments. Chyna’s fans flocked to the comments section of the picture and regaled her with compliments, commending her look and outfit.

“Bomb per usual Chy Chy!” one fan wrote.

“Omg yess,” said a second social media user, adding three flame emoji.

“U rock that dress, word!” exclaimed another.

“Spicy,” commented a fourth fan, including a chili pepper and heart-eye emoji.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Blac Chyna frequently takes to Instagram to flaunt her latest sultry looks. In one recent post, she wore a tiny crop top that showed off some major underboob. In another previous share, she wore a skintight satin dress that featured a plunging neckline that showcased her cleavage.