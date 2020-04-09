WWE News: Edge Comments On Criticism And Scrapped Ideas From His ‘WrestleMania 36’ Match

After his first solo match in nearly a decade, Edge discusses all the work that went into it.

At WrestleMania 36, Edge returned to the ring for his first singles match in nearly a decade, and he already has to defend himself. Numerous complaints have come forth about his Last Man Standing Match with Randy Orton, but the biggest is that it ran way too long. At the same time, Edge is also saying that he and Orton had to scrap a lot of their ideas since they didn’t fit in with the whole storyline.

Edge was a recent guest on the latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves, and his WrestleMania 36 victory was the main talking point. Neither Edge nor Orton had seen the finished product since the bout was taped ahead of time.

The match ended up running for nearly 40 minutes, and it has drawn complaints from wrestling websites and fans on social media. Even though some may not have cared for the match, Edge was proud of what he and Orton accomplished, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“I mean everyone’s entitled to their opinion. It’s wrestling. It’s art. It’s subjective, and whatever blows your hair back… [They] complain about the length of a wrestling match during a pandemic. Like really?… I just think there’s a segment of people that enjoy not enjoying things and dwell on negatives.”

Edge said that Bret Hart called him and said he loved the fight, and that positive opinion was more than anything else he needed to know.

The match between Orton and Edge took place all over Full Sail University, and it even included a battle on top of a tractor-trailer. The Rated-R Superstar states that there were a lot of other ideas both wrestlers had that needed to be thrown out, and it led to a lot of changes.

“The time that we filmed, it didn’t coordinate with the ideas we had, so we find that out on the day, hours before. So we had to change everything, and that’s truly what you saw, was a 40-minute audible, and I’m proud of that.”

It was a brutal encounter with plenty of damage to the participants and the areas in which they fought. Edge had not wrestled in a singles match since April 2011, and he’s proud of just being able to get back in the ring.

Neither WWE nor Edge have given any indication as to when his next match will take place, but it will likely be difficult to top his first one back in a long time.