Michelle Money Shares Big Updates On Daughter Brielle’s Recovery After Skateboarding Accident

The Bachelor alum Michelle Money took to her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon to share some positive updates on her daughter Brielle’s medical situation. Almost two weeks ago, Michelle’s teen daughter was seriously injured in a skateboarding accident. She has been in a medically-induced coma since then, but Thursday’s new updates suggest that Brielle is making some fantastic progress toward recovery.

In the Thursday afternoon Instagram post, which was originally written by Brielle’s father Ryan Money and reposted by Michelle, it was detailed that the teen had apparently made a lot of forward progress. Brielle’s medical team has been working on weaning her off of many of the IV medications that have kept her in her coma since the accident, and she seems to be tolerating that process well.

Getting Brielle off those medications is great news, although Ryan noted that it is a slow and long process that could take several weeks. However, the teen is already starting to show some signs of being aware of her surroundings. The Instagram post included a short video showing Michelle’s daughter moving her hand, and Ryan noted that she has been following some commands.

Brielle hasn’t opened her eyes yet, but she has shown a variety of facial expressions as her body adjusts to the medication weaning. There was also a sensor attached to her head that has been removed, another big step forward for the teen.

At this point, Brielle is still on a breathing tube. Even in her medically-induced coma, it has been clear that the teen does not like this tube, and the doctors may be able to remove it soon. Michelle’s daughter was slated to have an MRI, and perhaps a CT scan, on Thursday to see how things were shaping up.

Ryan also noted that Brielle starting to move made everybody cry, an understandable reaction given all they have been through over the past 10 days or so.

On Wednesday, Michelle’s boyfriend Mike Weir shared a big update via Instagram that she reposted as well. Mike brought Michelle Chick-fil-A to eat with him in the parking lot, a meal that apparently is Brielle’s favorite. They shared that Brielle was starting to try to open her eyes and all of the teen’s loved ones are anxious to see that happen.

Just a few days ago, Brielle’s condition seemed pretty dire. Michelle noted that if the pressure in the teen’s brain didn’t lower and stabilize, they were going to have to make some tough decisions about alternative treatment strategies they didn’t want to resort to for Brielle. Michelle asked everybody to pray at a certain time, and she later said that her daughter’s condition started to turn right after that.

While it is too soon to know what the outcome will be for Brielle, Michelle and the rest of the teen’s loved ones are feeling confident and joyful about the progress that is being made. Brielle seems to be making serious strides in her recovery right now and fans of The Bachelor will be anxious for more good news.