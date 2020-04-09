Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Curvaceous Figure In A Tight Maroon Dress

Anna Nystrom delighted her 8.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, which showcased her physique in a tight maroon dress that clung to every inch of her incredible body. She included Sweden in the geotag of her post, and the snap appeared to have been taken in her home.

The space Anna posed in was neutral, with curtains cascading down in front of a large window that filled the room with natural light. She perched on a couch that had a faux fur throw blanket on one arm, and there were two decorative circular candle holders on the window sill. Particularly given the neutral backdrop, her outfit was the focal point of the shot, as were her curves.

Anna rocked a sexy dress with a straight neckline that showcased much of her cleavage. Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls, making it unclear whether the ensemble was strapless or had straps buried underneath her hair. However, the outfit featured a figure-hugging fit that clung to Anna’s curves.

The dress hugged the model’s toned stomach and skimmed over her hips before ending just below her knees. Though the hem meant that not much of her legs were on display, the overall look was still super-sexy.

Anna had her arms positioned in front of her fit body as she stared at the camera with a serene expression on her face. She wore no jewelry beyond her engagement ring, which glittered on her ring finger. The model’s makeup was done in her signature style, with a nude lip and subtle smoky eye that accentuated her gorgeous gaze.

Anna didn’t provide much context for the snap in the caption of the post, but her fans loved it regardless. The imaged racked up over 8,900 likes within just 20 minutes and also received 372 comments from her fans.

“Beautiful and very gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Slaying ravishingly gorgeous stunning beauty,” another follower added.

“You’re such a angel wow @annanystrom hope you are well and staying safe,” a third person remarked.

“You are the most gorgeous, beautiful and perfect person in the world,” read a fourth comment.

