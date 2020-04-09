Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Wears Nothing Under Open Bodysuit In Racy New Post

Daniella Chavez teased her 12.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, April 8, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a smoldering snapshot of herself in an open bodysuit, putting her buxom physique in full view.

The photo captured the Chilean Playboy model posing in front of a white backdrop. She faced the camera straight-on, shooting a killer gaze at the photographer, with her lips parted in a seductive smile.

Chavez wore a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline that dipped down to her stomach, leaving much of her ample cleavage exposed. In addition, she placed her hands along the edges of the neckline as she pulled them apart to showcase her chest even more. She was careful to keep the photo censored and within Instagram’s anti-nudity community guidelines.

Chavez wore her platinum blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She left the front part loose, which helped frame her face. The model opted to wear a face full of makeup, including a dark pink shadow, black liner, pink lipstick, and bronzer. This helped accentuate the structure of her face, particularly her high cheekbones.

Chavez accessorized her look by wearing two black rings and matching hoop earrings.

In her caption, written in Spanish, Chavez asked her followers what they miss most about her “normal” daily life, before wishing them a good night.

The photo proved to be a hit with Chavez’s fanbase. In under a day of being published, the post has attracted more than 110,000 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to express their admiration for her. Many others opted to respond to her question.

“Wow,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a star-struck emoji.

“To travel around the world,” replied another person, including a few Earth emoji at the end of the comment.

“I miss going for walks and seeing people,” a third one said, pairing the reply with a walking-man emoji.

“Good Lord you’re SO GORGEOUS,” another fan raved.

Chavez isn’t one to hide her curves as she often posts racy photos to her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared a photo of herself in a tight crop top. Once again, she chose not to wear any bra underneath as she showed off her chest in the snap. Like her most recent post, that one also racked up more than 100,000 likes.