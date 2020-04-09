Daisy Keech Flaunts Curvy Figure In Skintight Top And Figure-Hugging Jeans

American internet sensation Daisy Keech captivated plenty of fans on social media after she shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself on Thursday, April 9. The blond beauty posted the photo on her Instagram account for her 3.6 million followers, and it quickly caught their attention.

The 20-year-old bombshell basked in the sun as she was photographed outdoors, posing from her side with both hands raised up to her hair. She exuded a sultry vibe as she pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens. Her long highlighted blond hair was partly pulled back as it cascaded down, while some side bangs framed her face.

Daisy rocked a full face of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, including foundation, a light blush, filled-in eyebrows, mascara, a light eyeshadow, and nude lipstick. However, it was her enviable figure that took center stage as she wore an outfit that flaunted her body.

The model opted for a black top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The skintight garment hugged her voluptuous assets and flaunted her bust, while its cropped design also exposed a bit of her midriff.

Daisy teamed the top with a pair of light blue denim jeans — a staple garment of hers. The pants, which were rather tight-fitting, helped to showcase her pert derriere as they hugged her curves. The jeans’ high-waisted design further drew attention to her tight core. She finished the casual, yet classic look off with a small pair of earrings and light pink polished nails.

Daisy did not indicate where she was photographed but had some wisdom for her admirers in the caption.

The snapshot was met with instant approval from many of Daisy’s fans, as it garnered more than 122,000 likes in just the first half-hour after going live. More than 800 followers also took to the comments sections to vocalize their positive thoughts on her look, her outfit, and her physique.

“So pretty,” one user commented.

“I love you so much,” a second user added.

“Imagine being this pretty, wow,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are so perfect,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

Daisy has shared a number of smoking-hot shots on her Instagram account lately. On April 3, she posted a photo of herself as she rocked a revealing white crop top and a pair of jeans that helped her flaunt her figure, per The Inquisitr. That post accumulated more than 449,000 likes.