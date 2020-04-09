WWE News: Two Former Impact Wrestling Stars Appear At The End Of ‘NXT’

The two new NXT stars appear to have their sights set on a popular couple.

A couple of big names who were stars in Impact Wrestling have now made their unofficial debuts in NXT. Sharp-eyed fans spotted both Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux in the background during the closing moments of NXT this week. The reason the real-life couple was featured is not yet known, but fans are beginning to speculate that a power couple struggle could be coming to the yellow brand.

On Wednesday night’s episode, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had one more match to end their long-running feud. After the match ended, Gargano was helped out of the arena by his real-life wife, Candice LeRae, who is also on the NXT roster.

The two walked out of Full Sail University, entered an SUV, and drove off to end this week’s episode, but there was much more to that scene.

As reported by Wrestling News, several fans noticed Killer Kross and Bordeaux sitting in a car outside of the arena. Gargano and LeRae walked past them as they headed for the SUV, but a light illuminated the former Impact stars sitting in a car the background.

WWE posted a short GIF of LeRae and Gargano leaving the arena, but they cut off the footage right before showing Kross and Bordeaux.

Not only did the NXT couple not pay any attention to those in the car, but the announcers didn’t acknowledge them either. Shortly after the episode was over, fans began talking about it on social media as WWE obviously wanted them noticed as the show ended.

Bordeaux signed a contract with WWE in September of last year, but she has yet to make her debut for the company. Impact Wrestling released Kross in December of last year, and he only recently signed with WWE in early February.

Over the last few weeks, vignettes have been airing for the debut of Killer Kross, but the issues brought about by the coronavirus pandemic have delayed the debut. Still, NXT has continued airing the promos, which often have his girlfriend, Scarlett, doing the voiceover work for them.

The in-ring debuts for both former Impact stars are coming soon, but it now appears as if NXT is bringing them in as a couple. Wrestling Inc. is reporting that Kross and Bordeaux have their sights set on a popular couple, which would give Gargano and LaRae a new direction since his program with Ciampa is now officially over.