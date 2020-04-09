Coronavirus Might ‘Reactivate’ In People Cured Of The Disease, According To Study

The novel coronavirus is new in the world, which means that scientists don’t have as much information about it as they do other diseases, like the seasonal flu. While research is still ongoing, and there won’t be solid information for some time to come, a new study may shed some light on one of the biggest questions out there: do people develop immunity after recovering from COVID-19.

As Bloomberg reports, a new study from the director of South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that it’s possible the virus may “reactivate” in people who are thought to have been cured from the disease.

One of the major questions facing scientists and experts hoping to predict and battle the coronavirus pandemic is whether or not people can test positive for the disease after having it.

Over 50 people who tested positive for the disease and were subsequently cured tested positive for it once again in South Korea. Dr. Jeong Eun-Kyeon said that patients are considered cured if they test negative two times during a 24-hour period. The patients were released from quarantine and tested positive shortly after, which seems to indicate a reactivation rather than reinfection, though more research is needed.

“While we are putting more weight on reactivation as the possible cause, we are conducting a comprehensive study on this,” Jeong said. “There have been many cases when a patient during treatment will test negative one day and positive another.”

South Korea was one of the first countries to be impacted on a large scale by the disease, but so far they’ve only seen 200 deaths from COVID-19, and a peak of 1,189 new cases in one day. Part of that success is attributed to the country’s intense and wide-spread testing program. As a result, the country was never forced to ask businesses to shut down or require people to shelter-at-home.

There have been other cases where patients have been suspected of getting sick again, or even dying from the disease after being cured. In China, there have been a few instances of people leaving the hospital, only to come down with COVID-19 once again.

It could be a matter of testing, but it could also indicate that people may not gain immunity to the disease.

Worldwide, there have been a total of nearly 95,000 deaths, with the United States as the current epicenter of the disease. In the U.S., there have been 32,829 new cases in just one day, though some experts say that the disease may be nearing its peak.