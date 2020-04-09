Savannah Chrisley Rocks Tight Black Yoga Pants & Praises Fiance For Support Following Dad’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Savannah Chrisley shared the love for fiance Nic Kerdiles in a new Instagram upload. The reality star took to her page on April 9 to post a sweet tribute to Kerdiles after a tough three weeks following her dad, Todd Chrisley’s, COVID-19 scare.

The photo showed the duo posing on a large concrete wall that sat in front of a beach. Chrisley did not tag the exact location, but the picture appeared to have been snapped before social distancing. The duo seemed just a few yards away from a beautiful blue body of water that had waves crashing near the shore. The cloudless sky indicated that it was the perfect day for a walk in the sand, and many beachgoers could be seen lounging in yellow chairs.

Despite the beautiful setting, Chrisley looked dressed for a colder climate. A gray hooded sweatshirt draped perfectly on her figure and featured just the right amount of loose fabric. The piece had two broad stripes — one red and the other blue — that ran across her chest.

The word “love” appeared in bold, capital letters, and it was a fitting word, seeing that her post gushed about the love she has for her fiance. Two pieces of black string fell down from her hood to her chest, and Chrisley’s bottoms did a great job of flaunting her trim stems.

She placed both of her legs across Kerdiles’ while clad in a sexy pair of yoga pants that hugged every inch of her lower-half. The reality star added a few other black accessories to complement her pants, including a pair of high-top Converse that had a sparkly element. A large pair of aviator glasses covered the majority of her face, but a small application of makeup, including blush, could be seen in the snap.

Kerdiles was dressed causal, like his counterpart, with a pair of dark wash jeans and a white hoodie with a black Adidas logo.

Chrisley used the sweet share as an opportunity to praise her man for being by her side despite all of the “breakdowns” and “tears” that she has endured over the past three weeks during her dad’s battle with the novel coronavirus.

The photo has been met with kind words for the couple, with over 120,000 people double-tapping the post and more than 500 dropping comments.

“Hope you and your dad are doing well just know god always has a plan I’ll keep y’all in my prayers!!?” one follower commented, adding a few red hearts.

“I love your hair all short and crazy. You can do so many things with it,” a second fan pointed out.

“You’re the cutest,” one more admirer added.