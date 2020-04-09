‘Saturday Night Live’ Plans Return This Saturday With New Segments Produced Remotely

The coronavirus couldn't keep the comedians away forever.

After weeks on an unplanned hiatus, Saturday Night Live will be back this week in a totally new format. On Thursday, the show announced that it would return to its normal time at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday with new segments that have been filmed remotely. As of right now, the episode is considered a one-off, TVLine reports.

The new special will include popular segments, including Weekend Update and other content written specifically to adjust to the new, remote reality.

Saturday Night Live last aired a new episode on March 8, when Daniel Craig hosted with musical guest The Weeknd. The show then went into a previously scheduled hiatus, but it was set to return on March 28. Due to concerns around the spread of the coronavirus and most non-essential businesses in New York being shut down, SNL did not air on that date.

John Krasinski was originally supposed to host that episode in order to promote A Quiet Place Part II, which has shifted its release date in response to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa was set to be the musical guest. After that episode was scrapped, production on the show was halted indefinitely.

Following the news that the program would be taping a remote episode, some fans had suggestions for how they could take advantage of the new format.

“I mean it seems like a good time to round up some old timers in there too.We could all use more Steve Martin Banjoin’,” one user wrote.

“Please deliver an elaborate Tiger King sketch via zoom, thank you,” another user wrote in a very formal request.

Other users commented on the male cast members’ new quarantine facial hair, while still others were less than enthused about the announcement of a new episode.

“Just when I thought this quarantine couldn’t get any worse,” another user wrote.

Just as SNL suspended production, many other late-night comedy shows took steps to ensure that their staff was as safe as possible during the pandemic. The late-night sketch show is just the latest to begin producing episodes from home, joining late-night programs like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

All of the aforementioned shows have since started producing episodes and conducting interviews from home. Those shows, however, made the transition much faster than SNL, in part because they largely revolve around a single personality.