Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Sizzles In Booty Shorts While Roller Skating

Savannah Prez shared a new photo with her 760,000 Instagram followers in which she showed off her famous booty and quads while roller skating outdoors in tiny shorts.

The photo captured the Belgian fitness model with her back to the camera as she looked over her left shoulder to smile at the onlooker. She posed in front of a few bushes during the golden hour, which made her sun-kissed complexion glow. As she indicated via the geotag, she was enjoying some sunlight in her home country of Belgium, though she didn’t specify where.

Prez sported a pair of black mini shorts that clung to her lower body, showing off her round derriere. The bottoms were super-short, sitting at the top of her thighs and baring her massive quads, which she is well-known for. She paired her shorts with a matching T-shirt in a stretchy fabric that hugged her torso, outlining her buxom figure while offering a good amount of coverage. She didn’t say where her outfit was from.

In the image, Prez was using a pair of three-wheel inline skates in teal with white accents and white wheels. She explained in the caption that she had recently purchased the skates, which have quickly become her new favorite cardio activity. Likewise, she didn’t share where she got the equipment.

Prez wore her brunette tresses pulled up in a high ponytail tied with a salmon-pink scrunchie. She also appeared to wear a touch of makeup, including some mascara and lip gloss.

Within the first hour of being posted, the photo attracted more than 21,000 likes and upward of 290 comments, proving to be popular with her followers. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Prez’s good looks and physique, while also asking her questions and sharing their admiration.

“Cutie with bootygoals,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a red heart and a heart-eyed face emoji.

“Cool [winky face] [clapping hands] sounds like you got the weather on your side,” replied another fan.

“Nice legs,” a third user chimed in, including a fire, a heart-eyed face, flexed bicep, a thumbs-up, and peach emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re so preettttyyyy and your body [three heart-eyed face emoji] goalss,” another one added.

When Prez is not showing off her physique on her Instagram page, she shares videos and other fitness-related content. She recently posted a series of clips in which she focused on training her upper body, as The Inquisitr previously noted.