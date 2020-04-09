Donald Trump Supporters In A Rural Region Of Virginia Are Turning On Him For Coronavirus Response, Report Says

A Thursday Insider report spotlights Donald Trump supporters in a rural part of Virginia, the Northern Neck peninsula, who are starting to turn on the president for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The region is located between Potomac, Rappahannock Rivers, and the Chesapeake Bay, and has remained a Trump region, despite Virginia as a whole turning into a “reliably Democrat state.” But as coronavirus ripples throughout the country — there are five reported cases in the Northern Neck — the region appears to be shifting its tone on the president.

“A few weeks ago I could ignore the parts of his personality I didn’t like,” Cliff, a 25-year Chesapeake Bay waterman, told Insider. “That’s over. I don’t believe anything he’s saying now.”

Matt, a Chesapeake Bay oysterman in his mid-40s who used to support Trump, echoed Cliff.

“He thinks we’re all stupid and will show up for him no matter what. At this point, I can’t imagine bringing myself to do that.”

According to Matt, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who some have praised for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the kind of leader the United States needs.

“We need a guy like Cuomo handling this for the whole country,” he said, adding that he watches the 62-year-old politician’s press conferences.

“It’s really bad up there, and he’s being honest with people,” Matt noted.

As reported by Insider, the tendency of Trump to disagree with expertise is a “tenet” of his faithful supporters, but one that now appears to be haunting him on the Northern Neck as supporters fear for repercussions of coronavirus. Along with his former supporters, Trump’s critics point to his initial downplaying of the coronavirus, with some suggesting he was more concerned about reelection.

Pretty stunning visual here. pic.twitter.com/goIeP5Ut3u — Ian Sams (@IanSams) April 9, 2020

USA Today reported on new polls released this week that suggest the majority of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. Although Trump’s response has been praised at some points — prominent Democrats like Ilhan Omar expressed agreement with some of his approach — the polls from CNN, Monmouth University, Reuters/Ipsos, and Politico/Morning Consult suggest public views may be shifting.

Despite some Trump supporters appearing to turn on the president, former Barack Obama campaign manager David Plouffe predicted a “historical level” of turnout from Trump supporters in 2020. As reported by The Hill, Plouffe believes this turnout poses a danger to his likely Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday shows Trump with an eight-point lead over Trump nationally.