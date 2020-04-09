Janet Jackson Dazzles Fans With Her Huge Smile In Latest Instagram Upload

Janet Jackson took to Instagram to share an unseen photo with fans, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by her loyal followers.

In the new update, the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved black sweater. She was captured from the waist up, which meant the rest of her outfit was not visible. Jackson opted for very little accessories but did apply a little gem over her beauty spot. She also wore purple nail polish, red lipstick, and black mascara for the occasion. Jackson sported her long curly fiery red hair down and showed off her pearly white teeth.

In the image, she appeared to be photographed in a dressing room. The “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” chart-topper crossed her arms over and looked directly at the camera lens with a huge smile. She flashed her white teeth and boasted her infectious signature smile which she has been known for throughout her career.

Jackson’s image wasn’t taken this year and is a mini-throwback to 2019, when she was performing in her Las Vegas residency. As seen in a separate Instagram upload, the music icon wore the exact same outfit in the same location in July.

For her most recent post, she put the hashtag “LoveAndLight,” adding a similar geotag as well.

In the span of 30 minutes, Jackson’s snap racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“Hey pretty woman!!! Love you!!!!” one user wrote.

“We love you! You’re so beautiful inside and out,” another devotee shared.

“You’re the PRETTIEST and most BEAUTIFUL person I’ve ever seen,” remarked a third fan, adding a black heart emoji.

“Blessing us with more smiles. I love you so much Janet your such an inspiration to me,” a fourth admirer commented.

Three hours ago, Jackson shared another photo taken in the same location as she wore the exact same attire. The “Made for Now” songstress also put the same caption and geotag for the up-close selfie.

Jackson is no stranger to impressing her social media following with her content. Yesterday, she took to Instagram to post a photo that was taken last year during a shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. The “All for You” entertainer stunned in a dark turquoise jacket that appeared to be made out of soft velvet material. She paired the ensemble with a long, loose-fitting turquoise skirt that also had a long train.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, she urged her followers to stay at home.