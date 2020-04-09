NBA News: Players To Receive Full Paychecks In The Middle Of April

The next payday is going to be a good one for those on NBA rosters.

The NBA was one of the first major sports leagues to cancel games due to the coronavirus pandemic, but players are still going to be paid. On April 15, the majority of players in the league will receive their full paychecks, and that is without a single game being played in nearly a month.

ESPN is reporting that the directive was detailed in a memo sent out to every team on Thursday. For weeks, the league and the NBA Players Association have had discussions on how salaries would be handled during the shutdown.

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz was the first player to test positive for the coronavirus, and it led to the cancellation of a couple of games. After that, the NBA suspended the season until further notice, as reported by The Inquisitr on March 11.

Gobert was feeling ill on the evening that the Jazz were set to play the Oklahoma City Thunder, and eventually, the game was called off. That led to the suspensions of seasons for Major League Baseball, NHL, and many other leagues around the world.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Even though the NBA has suspended its season, it has not canceled any games as of this time. By the time April 15 rolls around, at least 259 regular-season games will have been delayed, and that would signify the end of the regular season.

The 2020 NBA Playoffs were set to begin on April 18, but that is merely not possible.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that no official decisions have been made regarding the rest of the season. Discussions about resuming play in May or shortening the season have been on the table, but there is nothing confirmed.

The paychecks being distributed to the players in April are their full payments, but that may not be the case each month. With the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), discussions will be had between the NBA and NBAPA to determine how salaries will be handled as time goes on.

A significant arguing point could be the “unforeseeable circumstances” brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. Seeing as how this is out of their control, they may be able to argue for further payments. For each game that the league cancels, the players risk losing 1.08 percent of their annual salary.

With the next salary payment scheduled for May 1, decisions have not yet been made if the players will receive a paycheck. The NBA doesn’t yet know if the season will be extended, continue to be delayed, or canceled entirely, which makes the clarity of future paychecks also uncertain for all teams.