Suzy Cortez Is A Smokeshow In Hot Cut-Out Swimsuit & Feather Boa

Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.1 million fans with a sizzling new photo of her in a tiny cut-out swimsuit that showed off her muscular body. The flesh-baring shot has been earning nothing but love from her army of fans.

The photo showed the Brazilian beauty standing in a room that appeared to a home office in her home, though she did not include a geotag on the post. The hottie posed in the center of the shot.

At her back were several book-lined shelves and a plush brown couch, making for a masculine-looking hangout. The model gazed out of the window that appeared on her right, letting the bright sunshine illuminate her glowing skin.

She struck a pose with one hand on her hip, and the other extended near her thigh, drawing attention to her lower half. The one-piece was made out of a beautiful white fabric that popped perfectly against the color of her dark skin. The top of the NSFW piece sat tight on her chest, allowing for a small amount of cleavage to come popping out. Its straps rested on her shoulder, flaunting her defined arms that were mostly covered with a furry accessory.

Cortez’s suit featured a fun cutout on her trim abs, giving the illusion that the piece was a bikini. The fitness model’s one-piece was held together by a thin piece of white fabric on either side of her hips, meeting with the triangular bottoms and highlighting even more of her gym-honed figure. The scandalous suit rested on her upper hips and did nothing but favors for her killer thighs and cut midsection.

A feather boa encased both of her arms and added a chic element to the sexy ensemble. The model — who recently posed braless — also added a yellow, see-through visor that strapped to the back of her head with a thick piece of stretchy fabric. The transparent visor allowed for her gorgeous application of makeup to be seen. Her glam included a dark liner on the tops and bottoms of her lids as well as plenty of mascara, making her lashes long and thick. Cortez wore a small amount of blush on either side of her cheek and painted her pout with a light pink gloss.

Fans of the model flooded the update with praise, giving her over 6,000 likes and 89 comments.

“That thong suit looks amazing on your hot tan,” one fan complimented, adding a series of flame and heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Beautiful picture,” a second fan simply added.

Most of Cortez’s fans commented in Spanish with a few others using the universal language of emoji.