Anastasiya Kvitko Sizzles In A Sexy Cleavage-Baring Sports Bra For Instagram Video

Russian bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko tantalized her 10.8 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a smoking hot video that showcased her curves in revealing athletic attire.

Though Anastasiya didn’t include a geotag on her post, the sizzling video appeared to have been taken at her condo, as her small dog was visible in some of the clips.

Anastasiya kicked off the video at her stainless steel refrigerator, where she removed one can of a Bang Energy beverage. She took a sip as she showcased her ample assets in a low-cut sports bra that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Her long blond locks cascaded down her chest and back in soft waves, and she had a few layered metallic bracelets on to accessorize.

She paired the sports bra with simple black high-waisted leggings that likewise clung to her curves and showcased her bombshell body. Anastasiya made her way over to her modern gray couch, and showed her followers the back of her sports bra as she turned away from the camera. The top featured black straps criss-crossing her back, and a tiny sliver of skin was visible between the bottom of her sports bra and the waistband of her leggings.

She enjoyed a few more sips of her beverage as she played with her dog on the couch. At one point in the sizzling video, Anastasiya leaned forward slightly to give her fans an even better look at her cleavage in the scandalously low-cut top.

Her makeup was natural, with just a hint of glamour, and looked perfect for a day at home. She had long lashes that accentuated her stunning eyes, and flawless skin, but didn’t look too overly made up.

Her followers absolutely loved the short video clip, and the post racked up over 123,000 views within just two hours. It also received 521 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow really beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Babe you are amazing,” another follower added.

“You look gorgeous today,” one fan complimented, following up the comment with a single heart emoji.

“You are stunning, incredible and perfect queen,” another added, and included a string of heart eyes emoji to accentuate the comment.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya tantalized her fans with a sizzling double Instagram update in which she flaunted her curves in a revealing bikini. The look was a deep gold shade that was stunning against her sun-kissed skin, and it seemed barely able to contain her ample curves.