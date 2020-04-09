Celeste Bright Soaks Up The Sun In A Skimpy Black Monokini

On Thursday, April 9, Celeste Bright flashed some serious skin in her latest Instagram photo update. The 25-year-old stunned in an ultra-revealing one-piece bathing suit that flaunted all of her dangerous curves.

In the new snap, which showed Celeste enjoying herself at a beach, she posed sideways in her swimsuit with her knees bent and legs together, leaning backward using her arms as support. She looked to the side, but instead of looking at the camera, her eyes were directed at something else that seemingly caught her attention. The bright sunshine enveloping her body made her tanned skin glow. Beautiful turquoise blue waters coming up to shore and fine white sand made up her stunning background.

For her beach-day look, she rocked a plunging black monokini that displayed a generous amount of cleavage. The swimsuit featured open sides that showed off a lot of sideboob, much to the delight of her fans. The backside of the garment had a thong design that bared her pert booty, as well as a deep cut that reached just a few inches above her waist.

For the occasion, Celeste wore a minimal makeup look that included freshly-groomed eyebrows, voluminous mascara, and light pink color on her lips. She left her long blond hair down for the shot, letting her locks cascade down her back. As for her accessories, she sported two gold choker necklaces, one pendant necklace hanging over her decolletage, and a watch.

In the caption, Celeste shared with her fans that she looked forward to traveling to a “tropical” place. While a lot of her fans wanted to know the brand of her swimwear, she didn’t disclose any information about it.

Within only two hours of having been posted on her social media feed, the snapshot earned more than 17,000 likes and upward of 180 comments. Many of Celeste’s followers flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments for her beauty and figure. Others opted to express their thoughts by dropping a trail of emoji.

“You look beautiful and sensual. You have a charming body,” one of her admirers commented on the post, adding three red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Tropical beach is heaven, I agree. You are so sexy, and you have nice legs. Greetings from Germany,” another fan gushed.

“You are really beautiful. The beach looks so clean, and the color is perfect. This photo makes me think of the beach, too,” wrote a third social media user.

“I love your suit,” added a fourth one.