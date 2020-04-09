Charly Jordan Sizzles In A Tiny Red Bikini And Poses On A Faceted Window In Throwback Photos

Charly's photos were taken in South Africa.

Charly Jordan was pictured posing high up in the air in a set of throwback bikini photos. She was reminiscing about the days when she was free to travel, and her admirers were the beneficiaries of her retrospective mood.

On Thursday, Charly took to Instagram to share three snapshots from a photo shoot in South Africa with her 2.8 million Instagram followers. In the first two photos, the model and musician was rocking a red string bikini. The garment included an adjustable top with triangle cups and ties around the neck and back. Her bottoms had a thong back that put her curvy derriere on fully display.

Charly was wearing her long blond hair down. Her beauty look included a light coat of mascara, eye shadow in a soft earthy palette, and a matte pink lip. In her first photo, Charly was pictured standing on one of the thick muntin bars of a large window. She was barefoot, and she was balancing on her right leg with her left knee bent so that the arch of her left foot was pressed against her right knee. She was holding another black muntin with her right hand.

Charly was leaning back with her back arched. Her pose showcased her slender waist, athletic legs, and shapely arms.

The window Charly was posing on protruded out from the building she was in. It had faceted geometrical panels that were pieced together to create its rounded, three-dimensional shape. It appeared to be one of the windows in The Silo Hotel located above the Zeitz MOCAA (Museum of Contemporary Art Africa) in Cape Town, South Africa.

Charly’s second photo provided a closer view of her bathing suit and her pert posterior, as well as her understated beauty look. In her third snapshot, she was wearing a dark hoodie, shorts, and a pair of red sneakers. She had climbed up high on the window, and it almost looked as if she were suspended in midair.

All of Charly’s photos were taken at sunset, which provided soft golden light for her shoot. In the caption of her post, the model informed her fans that these were never-be-seen shots by photographer Evan Paterakis, and she shared a message about how much she misses traveling around the world.

As of this writing, Charly’s post has been liked over 179,000 times, and it has received over 600 comments.

“Those are lovely pictures,” read one response to her post.

“Damn you are gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“Most perfect human in the world,” a third admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Charly shared a set of bikini photos that were taken in front of a different window earlier this week, and they were also a huge hit with her fans.