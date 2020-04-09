Instagram Model Lexi Kai Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Bodysuit While Under Quarantine

Instagram model Lexi Kai continued to pour out content while stuck home during the coronavirus outbreak. She treated fans to a series of photos from her bed that showcased her curvy figure in a tight-fighting white bodysuit.

The fitness model had given her followers plenty of updates over the past few weeks. In her latest post, Lexi was captured in various poses for the five-photo set that featured her accentuating different body parts. She sat in bed with her knees bent while holding a fluffy pink pillow and looked directly into the camera flashing a giant smile for the first shot in the sultry series.

Lexi wore a white bodysuit with hollow black stripes and had her blonde hair down for the snaps. All four buttons on the piece were done up but her cleavage was still very visible. The popular Instagram model gave fans a closer glimpse in the next picture where the second button of the suit was undone and she held the pink pillow up in her right hand. In the third image her athletic backside was on display as she closed her eyes and leaned forward while putting her hands to her knees.

She playfully smiled for the camera in the fourth picture and fans had a clear view of her sculpted quads while she knelt on the bed. Lexi showed a full front view of the bodysuit in the final photo as she leaned back and replaced her smile with a passionate look.

The 23-year-old included a flirty caption that joked about how quarantine life had changed courtship. More than 9,800 Instagram users found their way to the “like” button for the sensual post. There were 500 comments left in just over a day. Many referenced how gorgeous the model looked and left fire emojis including Hot 97’s DJ Taj, but plenty replied to her cheeky caption.

“Wanna start a virtual quarantine club hun? PJ’s and fuzzy slippers are acceptable,” one fan asked.

“That’s the new normal now,” a follower responded which led to her replying with a laughing emoji.

Criminal Minds actor Richie Stephens insinuated that the influencer was his love interest.

“You already are Lexi,” he wrote with a winking emoji.

“Love all these pictures beautiful,” a female fan commented.

As previously covered by The Inquisitr, Lexi showed fans an at-home workout in a post last month. She was joined by her mother and the duo performed several exercises to strengthen their legs from the comfort of their home.