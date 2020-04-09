WWE News: John Cena Tweets Odd Hints On His Future In Pro Wrestling

One of the greatest champs of all time is hinting that his time in WWE may be up.

John Cena is one of the most iconic names in WWE history, but he’s been tweeting hints that his in-ring time may be coming to an end. Fresh off of a loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, Cena posted severel tweets that have fans speculating about what the future holds for him. If he was looking to get people talking about him again, he certainly accomplished that feat.

Cena lost to Wyatt in a “Firefly Fun House” Match, which broke down his most significant failures and some of his biggest fears. The loosely-organized match was Cena’s first of the year and only his third since the start of 2019, but he’s been keeping quite busy with Hollywood projects.

Never wanting to ignore his wrestling fans, Cena tweeted to them on the day after WrestleMania 36.

When given opportunity without direction, take initiative. Be bold. Win or lose, do all you can with the opportunity. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 6, 2020

This was one of Cena’s more common tweets where he is thankful for being able to wrestle, but it didn’t say much more. Over the next three days, he has been a lot more cryptic and tweeting out hints, which may detail what’s going on with his wrestling future.

Have a clear understanding of what you want to accomplish. Use the tools you have access to. Do your absolute best. Evaluate. Repeat. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 7, 2020

PW Torch is reporting that this second tweet has had fans speculating about Cena’s future with WWE. Nothing has been confirmed, but that tweet has had fans talking, and Cena didn’t help matters with his post on Tuesday.

While it was cryptic as well, this one seemed a bit more final.

All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 8, 2020

For years, fans have been wondering about Cena’s WWE status as he’s doing more movies while wrestling a lot less. Even in 2018, he wrestled less than 20 matches, and it’s just led to many figuring that he was getting closer to the age of retirement.

He knows how to play the fans, and that’s why he wants to leave them guessing. Cena doesn’t want anyone to announce when he’s going to call it a career unless it is him.

On Thursday, he continued tweeting and had one more for the fans to ponder.

Uncertainty brings about many challenges. One of the toughest, most important challenges we face each day is to be our best selves. It’s a challenge certainly worth the effort. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 9, 2020

Going back to his last real match in WWE, it was a Fatal 4-Way on Monday Night Raw in January of 2019. His last solo victory on television was when he defeated Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April of 2018.

Just like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cena’s movie career has taken off, and that is why he’s devoting so much time to it. He knows that his time in a WWE ring is limited, but he’s going to keep trolling the fans until it is officially done.