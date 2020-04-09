Natalie Roush Rocks A Very Tiny Animal-Print Bikini To Show Off Her Perfect Derriere

American bikini model Natalie Roush went online on Wednesday, April 8, and treated her 920,000-plus Instagram followers to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the snap, Natalie was featured rocking a barely-there, animal print string bikini that allowed her to show off major skin. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere and sexy legs on full display. That’s not all, but the risque ensemble also enabled her to show off her small waist and smooth back.

Staying true to style, she opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple, yet sexy. The application featured foundation, a thin coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She side-swept her brunette tresses and allowed them to cascade over her shoulder and chest.

To ramp up the glamour, Natalie had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a black polish, while in terms of accessories, she only opted for a delicate stud in her nose.

To strike a pose, she stood under a wooden beach shelter against the beautiful background of the ocean. She slightly tilted her head and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Natalie informed her fans that the picture was a throwback and added that she has been missing going to the beach. The model also asked her fans how are they coping with the global lockdown.

Within a day of going live, the snap amassed more than 67,000 likes and above 650 comments in which fans and followers not only praised Natalie for her amazing figure but they also enthusiastically shared their own quarantine experiences and how are they holding up during these critical times.

“Hope you are doing well other than missing the beach! I’m eight days into a two-week medical home isolation/quarantine,” one of her fans shared his experience.

“So hot!!! You are on fire, babe. As for me, I’m still working so no difference for me,” another user chimed in.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say this again, you’re my all-time fav person and supermodel on IG and I absolutely love all of your lit posts [heart-eyed and fire emoji],” a third admirer wrote.

“This is literally the most fire post notification that I got,” a fourth follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “absolutely amazing,” “ILYSM,” and “perfect body,” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Yaslen Clemente, Julia Rose, and Tiana Kaylyn.

Natalie exactly knows how to drive her fans crazy with her hot pictures from time to time. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, last month, she wowed her fans by posting another beach snap in which she could be seen showing off her killer body in a minuscule leather two-piece bikini.