Isabella Buscemi Goes Topless, Shows Off Perky Booty On Instagram

Isabella Buscemi has been sharing tantalizing snapshots lately on social media, and in the newest update, she completely stunned her 2 million Instagram followers with a risqué post. In the new photo, posted on April 8, the 22-year-old went completely topless while flaunting her killer assets.

In the new Instagram snap, Isabella was inside her bathroom with a white bathtub and luxurious marble walls behind her. She posed in the middle of the frame with her toned backside facing the camera — showing off her pert booty to her millions of fans, as she looked over her shoulder, eyes down. She covered her breasts with her left arm to adhere to Instagram’s strict no nudity policy.

The Cuban-Italian model sported a pair of light yellow undies and nothing else for the shoot. The skimpy bottoms were seemingly made of silk fabric with delicate lace detailing at the edges, and they rested high on her slim waistline, helping accentuate her curvy hips and taut stomach.

Isabella accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and wore her long, highlighted hair straight, cascading down her back. She sported her signature makeup look that consisted of a full-coverage foundation, sculpted brows, light brown eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She also added bronzer, a light dusting of blush, glowing highlighter, and a pink shade of lipstick.

In the caption, Isabella wrote about “being confident,” and revealed to her fans that she has something special for them on her website, urging them to check it out.

Just like most of her posts, the recent addition to her feed also went viral. It amassed more than 67,500 likes and over 1,300 comments in the first 24 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app.

Fellow influencers, such as Angeline Varona, Diana Maux, Rachel Bush, and Yagan Moore, wrote adoring messages and emoji in the comments section of the post, while some of her admirers raved about her amazing figure. Others were stunned at the sheer display of skin that they struggled to find the right words to describe how they felt. Instead, they dropped several flame emoji.

“Isabella, you are the most perfect girl on this planet. Your body looks so amazing, and your beauty is mesmerizing,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“I am thinking of joining your website just because I am your biggest fan. I have followed your account for many years now, and your photos do not disappoint,” wrote another admirer.

“The tan and the yellow color bottoms are a perfect combo on you,” added a third follower.