5 Beauty Products Every Girl Needs While In Quarantine: Buy These On Amazon Now

Many people are unable to keep up with their beauty routines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many salons are closed because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines, making engaging in a professional beauty routine difficult. Thankfully, Amazon has a wide variety of personal care and beauty products that allow you to complete a version of your beauty routine at home. Here are five beauty products that can currently be found on Amazon.

Editor’s note: this article is simply reporting on product availability. The Inquisitr is neither recommending nor endorsing any of the products listed.

The NAVANINO 17-piece manicure and pedicure kit is one of the best ways to take care of your nails during this pandemic. If you get your nails done every week, you are probably struggling at the moment, as your cuticles are overgrown and your nails need to be clipped. This set has everything you need to give yourself an almost salon-level manicure and pedicure. The tools are made out of high-quality stainless steel to guarantee their strength. They also feature a no-slip grip to ensure an easy and accurate nail-care session. It comes in a leather carrying case, which means you can easily take it on the go when you are allowed to travel again.

This time of uncertainty can be very stressful and an increased stress level can cause your face to break out. Even if you aren’t experiencing a bad skin day, self-care is a great way to relax and take care of yourself during these uncertain times. One of the best ways to do that is by giving yourself a face mask skin treatment. Face masks are great, tightening your skin, removing dirt and impurities, and minimizing pores. The New York Biology Dead Sea mud mask works for all skin types and is made in an FDA-approved facility out of minerals that come directly from the Dead Sea. The product is cruelty-free and does not include alcohol, sulfates, or parabens.

Just as your skin deserves some love, so, too, does your hair. Staying inside for long periods of time can rob you of essential nutrients needed to keep your hair healthy and strong. However, using a hair mask — like the one from Royal Formula — can help heal any damaged hair and provide necessary moisture to your locks. It promotes natural hair growth and restores a healthy look and shine. While ideal for color-damaged, curly, or naturally dry hair, this product does work on every hair type. It is made of 100 percent organic materials and is paraben, sodium, sulfate, and cruelty-free. It is made in the U.S. in an FDA-approved factory.

The LUXROS advanced eyelash conditioner is a great way to treat yourself during these trying times, especially if your eyelash extensions have begun falling out. As an alternative to getting a lash touch-up, you could try one of these lash-growing serums. This particular serum can not only help you grow thicker lashes, but it can help improve the health of the ones you already have. It is infused with natural botanicals that help prevent breakage and brittleness, allowing your lashes to stay in longer. Another benefit of this product is that it can work with your eyebrows as well. It’s easy to use, as it’s applied just like eyeliner on the top and bottom lash line.

Although you may be looking to just maintain your beauty routine, you may want to also take this time of self-isolation as an opportunity to experiment with different looks. Changing up your hairstyle can be a simple yet effective way to get yourself out of a potential slump or to just maybe dip your toe into something new. The Conair Styling hair dryer comes with three different attachments, allowing you to style your hair in a variety of ways. It comes with a detangling comb, a brush for volume and curl, and a styling comb for a sleek, straight look. Additionally, it comes with a switch that allows this dryer to be used in both voltages, making it a versatile purchase for when travel begins again, as it can be used anywhere.