Lyna Perez Exposes Her Bombshell Curves In A Skimpy White Bikini

Lyna Perez let it all hang out in a tiny bikini in her latest Instagram share. The model dazzled her 4.9 million followers with the risque look on Thursday afternoon.

Lyna was seen standing with her backside to the camera in the tantalizing new addition to her Instagram page. She turned her head over her shoulder to stare back at the lens with an alluring gaze as the gentle breeze whipped through her brown hair. The star chose a simple white two-piece from her extensive bikini collection, which she wore in a very racy fashion in order to show off as much of her voluptuous assets as possible.

The skimpy swimwear included a bandeau-style top with thin shoulder straps that wrapped tight around Lyna’s chest. She tucked its bottom hem up under its cups, exposing an eyeful of cleavage that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. The matching bottoms boasted a daringly cheeky style that left the model’s round booty and legs well on display. Its thick waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her toned back and hourglass silhouette.

To accessorize the look, the social media sensation added gold stud earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her brown tresses, which were styled in a middle part and cascaded behind her back. She accentuated her striking facial features with a stunning application of makeup that included pink lipstick and blush, and a thick coat of mascara.

Lyna chose an outdoor location to show off her barely there ensemble. She stood on a small wooden bridge in front of a gorgeous home with ivy-covered walls and several large windows. A number of towering palm trees were also visible in the background, as was the cloudless blue sky.

Fans quickly flooded the stunner’s sizzling new post with love. It has earned over 23,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Lyna’s skin-baring display.

“Omg you’re so so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Lyna was “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

“Flawless,” a third admirer remarked.

“You can’t spell quarantine without ‘U R A Q T’,” quipped a fourth follower.

Lyna often impresses her followers by showing off her incredible bikini body in tiny swimwear. She recently slipped into another white two-piece, which she tugged down for the camera in a teasing manner. Fans went wild for that look as well which, to date, has earned over 122,000 likes and nearly 4,000 comments.