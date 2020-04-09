Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Cut-Out, Sparkling Green Gown On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian dolled herself up for a new post on Instagram on Wednesday evening. In a photo on her feed, the reality star rocked a skintight, sparkling, emerald green gown with a cut-out design that flaunted her best assets. She posed by an elegant piano and wrote out a few musical notes in the caption.

The photo showed Kourtney standing in a cream-colored room decorated with stools and the large, black piano. In the background, sunlight shined in through a full-length window that overlooked a yard filled with trees. Kourtney stood front and center in the shot, leaning up against the piano in her curve-hugging mermaid dress.

Kourtney’s look featured an open concept on top with sleeveless panels over her breasts. The fabric met in the middle below her bust, creating a deep V-neckline that hardly contained her ample cleavage. The 40-year-old mother of four’s hourglass figure was also on display via cut-outs on the sides.

The lower half of the dress, which began at her belly button, hugged Kourtney’s hips and followed the shape of her long, lean legs. There also appeared to be a high leg slit on the bottom, though Kourtney’s pins were still fully hidden beneath the fabric.

Kourtney did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a nude color on her full lips. Her medium-length, jet black locks fell down her shoulders in sleek strands that curved inward at the bottom.

Kourtney posed with her elbows spread apart on the piano as she arched her back and bent her knees, showing off her figure even more. She stared at the camera with parted lips and a powerful, sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 1 million likes and just over 10,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Kourtney’s fans. Many of the Poosh founder’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Stunning Kourt,” one fan said.

“Most amazing to look at,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“The hottest mom love youuuuuuu,” a third follower wrote.

Kourtney has proven time and again that she can rock any look, whether she is dressed to the nines or dressed for a dip in the pool. Earlier this month, she showed off her body in an incredibly tiny, black bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie. Her fans couldn’t get enough of that post, either.