Meghan McCain Attacks Donald Trump After He Attempts To Honor Prisoners Of War

Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday a commemoration of National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, but not everyone was impressed with the president’s message. Meghan McCain replied to his tweet with one of her own, slamming him for attacking her father, the late Arizona Senator John McCain.

“On National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, we honor the more than 500,000 American warriors captured while protecting our way of life. We pay tribute to these Patriots for their unwavering and unrelenting spirit!” Trump wrote.

The View host quickly responded, pointing out that Trump had made negative comments about her father, who was taken prisoner during the Vietnam war.

“Except for the fact that you don’t like people who were captured – while publicly attacking the most famous modern POW while he fought cancer…. No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one,” she replied.

In 2015, Trump famously said that Senator McCain wasn’t a war hero because he had been captured during the conflict. At the time, he stated that he preferred people who didn’t get captured during wars.

His comments were met with immediate backlash, as Politico reported at the time, with some critics pointing out that Trump avoided serving in the military in his youth, with four student deferments between 1964 and 1968 and one deferment for what he has called bone spurs.

Despite members of his own party showing disapproval for the comments, Trump continued to defend his opinion.

“I think John McCain’s done very little for the veterans. I’m very disappointed in John McCain,” he said.

McCain spent about five-and-a-half years and was reportedly tortured repeatedly in a Vietnamese prison known as the “Hanoi Hilton.”

After the respected senator’s passing, Trump continued his attacks against McCain, drawing criticism from people across the aisle. Since then, the 35-year-old TV host has picked up the conflict – and the president has shot back.

According to a recent expose on the Trump administration, Trump slammed McCain as being fat and said that she appears to be dumber than her father. He reportedly said that no one cared about her and mocked her cheeks and waistline, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Co-host Joy Behar jumped to McCain’s side, adding her own comment to the Twitter thread, saying that the people would “never forget” Trump’s behavior.

McCain, who just announced that she is pregnant with her first child, will continue her role on The View via satellite during the coronavirus pandemic.