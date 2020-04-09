Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Off-The-Shoulder Crop Top While Posing With A Pizza In Throwback Photo

The Polish model flaunted her incredible curves in her revealing top.

On Thursday, April 9, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo, taken in Milan, Italy, shows the Instagram star sitting at a table with a pizza placed in front of her. The Milan Cathedral and gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background. Veronica posed with her shoulders back as she rested her hands on the rim of the plate. She tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The digital influencer sizzled in a mint-colored, off-the-shoulder crop top with billowy sleeves and lace-up detailing. The blouse put Veronica’s incredible curves and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the feminine look with a delicate pendant necklace.

For the photo, Veronica styled her honey-colored hair in loose waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application included sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that the photo was taken at an earlier date, stating that she was “missing Italy like crazy.” Veronica also made reference to the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed that she has been regularly “praying” on behalf of Italy and other countries that have been affected by the virus.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 60,000 likes. Many of Veronica’s admirers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“This photo is very beautiful Veronica,” gushed one fan, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow! That pizza [looks] great but you look extremely beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Absolutely stunningly gorgeous babe,” remarked another follower.

“What a wonderful picture of the most beautiful girl in the world,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Veronica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the 26-year-old is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, wherein she wore revealing workout gear while standing on a balcony. That post has been liked over 79,000 time since it was shared.