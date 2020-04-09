Alexa Collins Flaunts Cleavage In Low-Cut Crop Top

Alexa Collins gave her fans something to get excited about with her latest social media share. The beauty shared a post on her Instagram page that saw her flaunting her cleavage in a cute crop top with a low-cut neckline.

Alexa’s top was white, which made her tan skin pop. It had thick shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that made her voluptuous chest hard to ignore. A small bow in the middle of the neckline gave the top a feminine look, while also drawing the eye to her chest. The model paired the top with blue sweatpants that hugged her slender waist. She accessorized her sexy look with a pendant necklace and stud earrings.

Alexa wore her hair tossed over to one side. She framed her eyes with bronze eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the caption, Alexa plugged the maker of the necklace, while also telling her fans that it was the first time she got out of the house and drove anywhere.

The model’s posts consisted of three pictures that saw her sitting behind the wheel of a car. She held a can of La Crox while she looked at the camera.

Alexa gave the camera a sultry look in the first snapshot while she held the can. She turned toward the camera, showing off the front of her body.

In the second snap, Alexa leaned toward the camera in an attempt to giver her followers a look at her necklace. She also gave them a good look at her cleavage in the process. She flashed a big smile as she looked off to the side.

The beauty was taking a drink from the can in the third snap. The pose showed of her taut abs as well as her shapely shoulders.

Dozens of Alexa’s fans raved over how gorgeous she looked.

“Pretty as always!!! That top looks amazing on you,” one admirer told her.

“You are a masterpiece,” a second follower wrote.

“You are an absolute dream,” said a third fan.

“Really nice pictures. You are very beautiful. Your smile is immaculate and brightened my day. Stay safe and healthy. Have a great day,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

Alexa hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from sharing sexy content online. Instead of sharing pictures that show her soaking up the sun on the beach in a skimpy bikini, she has thrilled her admirers with snapshots that show her in skimpy outfits from her home.