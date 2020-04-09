Daniela Tamayo Sizzles In A Maroon String Bikini, Shows Off Peachy Posterior On Instagram

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo, who is famous on Instagram for posting her skin-baring snaps every week, recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a racy, beach snapshot.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Wednesday, April 8, Daniela could be seen rocking a barely-there, maroon string bikini. To spice things up, she lied on the sand with her back turned toward the camera, a move which allowed her to put her pert derriere and long, sexy legs on full display as she soaked up the sun. That’s not all, but she also showed off a glimpse of sideboob to tease her legions of admirers.

Staying true to form, Daniela sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. The application featured foundation, nude blush, a thin coat of mascara and nude lipstick. She wore her slightly damp, blond tresses down and allowed them to fall over her back.

In terms of accessories, she kept it very simple by only opting for two delicate bracelets, while to strike a pose, she turned her face away from the camera, closed her eyes, and flashed her beautiful smile which melted many hearts, as indicated in the comments section.

The model wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that she needs to go to the beach for some sun, water, and palm trees, which shows that the picture was a throwback. She also informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from the Medellín-based online retailer, Coconut Swimsuits.

Within a day of going live, and as of the writing of this article, the picture has amassed more than 9,800 likes, while fans also flocked to the comments section and awarded the snap with 200 messages in which they showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Excellent!!! That’s a beautiful photo and you look amazing! Have a great day,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Now is not the time to enjoy the beach [because] you have to take care of yourself. Exercise at home, eat properly, rest well, and enjoy spending time with the people around you,” another user wrote.

“Daniela, you are perfect. This picture made my day,” a third follower chimed in.

“Love those sunkissed buns. I am in love with the shape of you!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases and phrases like “beautiful goddess,” “so perfect,” and “you’re gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Luz Elena Echeverria and Daniela Arango.