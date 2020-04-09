‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, April 8: Eric Scolds Quinn For Uploading Video

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 8, features Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) doing some explaining to her spouse. Eric Forrester (John McCook) wasn’t buying her explanation that she had done Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) a favor by uploading the kissing video. Quinn had called the marriage a sham. She was ticked off that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) could do no wrong in her husband’s eyes.

Eric felt that Brooke had made a mistake. He also felt that both Brooke and Quinn were wrong. He felt that his wife should have gone to Ridge and Katie privately, and not exposed Brooke’s infidelity in public. Quinn felt that Ridge was better off with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), per SheKnows Soaps.

Brooke was at Forrester Creations. She tried to get hold of Ridge on the phone but he didn’t answer her call. Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) joined her sister and they discussed the dire situation. Donna offered to speak to Katie on her behalf. Brooke was grateful because their sister wasn’t speaking to her. Brooke was heartbroken and worried that she would lose Ridge forever.

Quinn dropped by Brooke’s office to taunt her about how things had changed. She was also amused when she heard that Ridge wasn’t answering Brooke’s texts. Brooke swore that this was not the end of her marriage. She wouldn’t allow Quinn and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to ruin her relationship with Ridge because of a mistake that she had made. Quinn pointed out that Ridge had given Brooke plenty of chances in the past. She claimed that Shauna wouldn’t let Ridge get away now that she had him.

The soap opera also featured Ridge and Shauna. They were in Shauna’s house in Las Vegas. Shauna read a text from Quinn asking her how things were going. Ridge entered the room and suggested that they make a pact. He didn’t want them to use their phones while she showed him her home town.

Shauna marveled that Ridge was actually in her house. This was the home that she had made for her and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and she had made many memories there. Ridge shared that her house was like an oasis to him. He told Shauna that he wanted to get to know her and find out what made her tick. Shauna was still dumbstruck that he was even on her couch, as she had admired him for so many years. Ridge humorously pointed out that anything could happen in Vegas and they kissed passionately.