Nicole Scherzinger’s Boyfriend Thom Evans Rocks Black Bralette And Leopard-Print Leggings For Funny New Video

Evans wore the outfit for a hilarious impression of Nicole, lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans showed fans how they’ve been entertaining themselves during quarantine in the most recent video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls and the former rugby player danced to the girl group’s popular song, “Buttons.”

At the start of the video, Nicole was dressed in a black bralette and a leopard print pair of leggings while Thom rocked a white baseball cap, a blank tank top and matching shorts with gray and black sneakers. They performed a series of synchronized dance moves that included hip gyrations and a twirl that lead them facing a wall with their backs to the camera.

Then, the video cut to reveal an outfit swap between them with Thom wearing Nicole’s bralette, leggings and a wig of long black hair. He ditched the high-heeled boots that she wore though in favor of a pair of black dress shoes. The two continued their routine with Thom impressively keeping up with Nicole despite the wardrobe change.

The video amassed close to 250,000 views in the first hour after it was posted and more than 1,600 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans seemed tickled by the post.

“Lol!!!!! You guys are hilarious..” one person wrote.

“OK. THAT made me actually lol! Good on ya! Thanks for the laugh, I needed that!” another person added.

Some seemed more enthusiastic about their praise than others.

“Yasssss!!! Baby, a third person wrote before adding two heart-eye emoji to the comment. “Slayyyy. Love you two.”

Others questioned the logistics of the video. A fourth person Nicole and Thom’s costuming.

“OMG this is so funny,” they wrote before adding a duo of crying-laughing emoji. “How did Thom fit in your legging, tho.”

This isn’t the first time that Nicole and Thom have danced in a video together. In a previous clip, the both wore similar outfits to the ones they sported in her most recent video as they shuffled into the frame and shimmied their shoulders in unison to MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This.” Then they did some intricate hand and arm choreography until the clip ended.

In the caption, Nicole shared that she had joined TikTok, and seemed to imply that this was her first video on the social media platform known for its dance videos.

On Instagram, the video has been viewed over a million times and more than 1,200 Instagram users have commented on it.