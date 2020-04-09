Kayla Moody Rocks Nothing But Thigh-High Boots While Posing In The Desert

Kayla Moody gave her 698,000 Instagram followers the ultimate look at her curvaceous figure in her most recent share that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform. The tantalizing image was posted to her feed on Thursday morning.

Kayla was snapped in the middle of a secluded desert in Las Vegas, Nevada in the raunchy new addition to her Instagram page. She was seen posing on her knees with her back slightly arched and her head turned toward the camera while a beautiful view of the mountains and cloudless sky created a stunning background behind her. She gave the lens a seductive stare and pursed her lips in a sensual manner as the warm sunlight spilled over her buxom physique.

While the American model is known for sporting some racy ensembles on social media, the look in her latest upload was next level. She ditched her clothing entirely, offering her audience almost a complete view of her ample assets and curves. Kayla expertly placed one of her perfectly manicured hands over her bare chest so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity policies, though an eyeful of cleavage was still left very much on display. Her fans were also treated to a look at the model’s flat midsection, toned thighs, and pert derriere as well.

Kayla did not wear any jewelry in the risque snap, however, she did sport a pair of black thigh-high boots. The footwear boasted a tall platform and stiletto heel, as well as a lace-up design along the front that gave them an edgy vibe.

The model’s signature platinum tresses were styled in a middle part, with some locks spilling down to her chest while the rest cascaded behind her back. She was also done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application included a light pink lip gloss, metallic eyeshadow, and thick coat of mascara.

Fans quickly jumped at the opportunity to shower Kayla’s latest social media appearance with love. The image has accrued nearly 6,000 hours within just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments. Many took the chance to flood the model with compliments for her stunning display.

“What a beautiful body!!” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kayla a “goddess.”

“My Thursday just got A LOT better,” a third follower quipped.

“Wow. So unbelievably sexy,” commented a fourth admirer.

Kayla is hardly shy about flaunting her assets on Instagram. She recently did so again by going braless underneath a see-through top while sporting a pair of impossibly tiny daisy dukes. That look proved to be a hit with her fans as well, who awarded the upload over 17,000 likes.