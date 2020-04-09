Raven Loso Shows Off Her Signature Booty In Skintight Pants In New Instagram Update

Raven Loso recently showed off her signature booty to her 2.8 million Instagram fans. On Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself clad in skintight pants.

The model, who also goes by Ravie Loso, was captured posing on what looked to be a rooftop as she stood with her back to the camera, angling her derriere toward the viewer. Loso turned her head to the right as she smiled brightly for the shot.

Loso wore a pair of light gray leggings that sat high on her frame, clinging to her itty-bitty waist while showcasing her ample hips. This style of pants helped to accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting the dimensions of her midsection and lower body. The leggings boasted an elastic waistband in mauve with the brand name printed in white.

Loso teamed her pants with a matching gray top with long sleeves. She rolled the top up, tucking it under to expose her midriff. She completed her look with a cap, also in light gray, and a pair of colorful sneakers.

Loso wore her blond hair styled down as her straight strands fell from under the cap toward her shoulders.

Loso held an orange bottle NutraBurst, a product she promoted in her caption. She claimed that she has lost 11 pounds since she started taking the supplement shot.

In under half an hour of being published, the photo racked up more than 16,900 likes and upward of 780 comments. Users of the social media platform used the occasion to rave about her figure as they took to the comments section to share their admiration for Loso.

“Damn Ravie,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a heart-eyed face emoji.

“Dam…. beautiful,” replied another one, including fire, red heart, and heart-eyed face emoji at the end of the comment.

“So Beautiful!!!” pairing the message with a heart-eyed smiley and a face blowing a heart kiss emoji.

“So pretty babe,” another one added, topping the reply with several pink heart emoji.

Loso often flaunts her signature curves on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her followers. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she recently shared another update in which she showed off her voluptuous physique. The images captured Loso standing outside in an open field covered in bright green grass as she wore a romper that left very little to the imagination. The one-piece included a halter-style top that barely covered her chest, exposing an ample amount of cleavage.