Nicole Thorne Looks Stunning In Loungewear At Home

Nicole Thorne surprised her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram post, a stunning update that showcased her beauty in cozy-looking loungewear. The ensemble she rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Nicole has worn many times on her Instagram page. She made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, where she also identified herself as a partner with the brand.

Nicole included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on the post, and was perched on a black statement chair with plenty of room to get cozy. In the first snap, she had one arm draped across the back of the chair while the other hand went to her face. The sunlight poured in through a window, filling the space with natural light, although Nicole was positioned primarily in the shadows.

She rocked a pair of beige sweatpants with a black drawstring detail that accentuated her slim waist. She paired the bottoms with a matching hoodie that had a loose fit, although the cropped length showcased a tantalizing sliver of skin on her toned stomach.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and shoulders in an effortless style. She had a pink hue on her plump lips, and a combination of bold brows and long lashes accentuated her incredible eyes.

Nicole switched up her pose slightly for the second snap, propping her head up with one hand and shifting her body so that a bit more of her stomach was on display.

In the third and final snap from her update, Nicole opted to get a bit more artistic with the shot, and posed in a way that nearly her entire body was hidden in the shadows while just a few bits were illuminated by the sunlight.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, and it racked up over 14,400 likes within just 13 hours. It also received 210 comments from her eager fans.

“Sexy sensational stunning breathtaking gorgeous lovely seductive,” one fan commented, unable to decide which compliment best suited the update.

“Your eye colour is so unique… I like that,” another follower added.

“You are beautiful my love,” another fan said.

“Wow This set is everything,” one fan commented, loving Nicole’s casual at-home style.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a post in which she showed off even more of her tantalizing curves. She rocked a pair of tiny lounge shorts and a cropped zip-up top that she left unzipped in several snaps, showcasing an insane amount of cleavage.