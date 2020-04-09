Michie Peachie Sizzles In Pink Sports Bra And Leggings For ‘Quarantine Booty’ Workout On Instagram

Fitness model and trainer Michie Peachie showed fans how they can train their glutes at home in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a pink sports bra paired with matching leggings and armed with a long resistance band, Michie started the workout with a set of single-legged hip thrusts. For this exercise, the brunette bombshell lay face-up on a plush white rug. With one end of the resistance band wrapped around the foot, Michie extended one leg into the air and placed the other end beneath her shoulders. Then she lifted the heel of the foot on the ground and thrust her hips upward and lowered them to complete her reps.

Next, she lay on her side and positioned one end of the resistance band under her waist and the next under the sole of one foot. She raised that leg into the air and then bent the knee before pushing the foot upward.

In the following video, Michie introduced a short blue resistance band to the workout. She turned over onto her hands and knees with one end of it under her shin and the other in the crook of the opposite knee. Keeping that knee bent at a 90-degree angle, she raised the leg repeatedly.

Michie stood up for the next exercise and placed the short blue band around her knees. Holding on to the arm of her couch for balance, she bent one leg and lifted it out to the side, stretching the band as she did so.

She brought back the long red resistance band for the fifth and final video in the series. Assuming a kneeling position with one leg stretch to one side, she wrapped one end around her the shin of her back foot and the other around her neck. Then she bent forward at the waist, pushing her hips backward in the process,

In her caption, Michie recommended doing four sets of 10-12 repetitions for all of the exercises.

The video has amassed more than 15,000 likes so far, and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans praised the creativity of the circuit that Michie had created.

“Love these exercises @michie_peachie you always have such clever combos to try,” one supporter wrote.

“Another great workout you are awesome thank you,” another commenter wrote before adding a flexed bicep and heart-eye emoji.

Others seemed excited about giving the workout a try.

“I will definitely save this routine. Thanks for your awesomeness,” another wrote.

Several other fans complimented Michie’s activewear. In her caption, she informed her followers that the sports bra and leggings combo was from Bombshell Sportswear, a brand that she has worn in several of her other posts.