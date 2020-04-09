Melissa Riso Brings The Heat In Sexy White Body Suit & Fishnet Stockings

Melissa Riso has been delighting fans with a variety of scandalous updates that show her in flesh-baring attire. Her most recent share did not disappoint and showed the black-haired beauty flaunting her killer curves in a tight white bodysuit with a pair of fishnet stockings underneath.

Riso leaned her head back against a large stone wall with a big, metal beam vertically running down the side. A metal railing surrounded the balcony where she posed, overlooking a busy street. The 33-year-old did not share the specifics of her location but plugged the famous sports brand Adidas in her caption.

She tucked one hand near her chest and the other on the top of her dark curls, closing her eyes and tilting her head toward the sky. The television personality opted to wear a curve-hugging bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her fit physique. The white one-piece boasted a plunging “V” neckline, teasing fans with a generous view of ample cleavage. The NSFW piece clung to every inch of her fabulous figure, highlighting her flat tummy.

Her one-piece possessed a dangerously high cut, exposing Riso’s shapely thighs as well as a hint of her perky backside. The model added a pair of black fishnet stockings under the piece, adding a dominatrix like feel to the already sexy outfit.

She included a chic black track jacket with Adidas’ iconic logo embroidered on the chest. The top also featured the company’s signature sleeves with three white stripes running from her shoulder to her wrist. Riso — who recently smoldered in a lacy lingerie set — wore her luscious locks down and curled with the majority gathering behind her back.

Her look would not be complete without an expert application of makeup that was comprised of glossy pink lipstick, rosy red blush, dark defined brows, smoky eye makeup, and a few thick layers of mascara. Riso’s caption indicated that the photo was taken as part of a partnership with Adidas. She also noted that life is complicated, and we need to focus on happiness, which is fitting for the current state of the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans have showered the cheeky new post with praise, double-tapping over 7,000 times while adding 143 comments.

“Theeeee absolute Hottest of Hott chicks across the world. Hands Down,” one of Riso’s fans complimented.

“Your [sic] a sensational beauty,” a second Instagrammer chimed in with the addition of a large number of flame emoji.

“Nothing but happy thoughts here. Have a great day…” one more chimed in.