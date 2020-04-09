Body-Positive Model Hunter McGrady Rocks Lace Lingerie To Flaunt Her ‘Quarantine Body’

Hunter McGrady graced her 638,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, April 8, with a new update in which she rocked a lingerie set to show off her “quarantine body.” Her post was an effort to encourage women to love their bodies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced many people to spend more time at home — often unable to exercise.

McGrady stood in front of a large mirror as she held her phone next to her body to snap the selfie. She posed with one leg in front of the other in a way that accentuated her natural curves. She looked at the phone screen with her lips pouted and her eyes focused.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model sported a two-piece set in solid black with matching lace. The demi bra featured thin straps that went over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The top also boasted flower motifs in black that created a pattern against the see-through fabric.

On her lower body, McGrady wore a pair of black underwear bottoms that sat just below her belly button. The hipster bottoms hugged her hips, accentuating her curves. She didn’t say where her set was from.

In her caption, McGrady included the hashtag “Quarantine Body” and explained that it was a movement started by photographer Anastasia Garcia to urge people to have self-compassion during the lockdown.

Since going live, the photo has garnered more than 42,600 likes and over 800 comments, proving to be a hit with fans. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to praise McGrady’s beauty, while others used the space to thank her for her inspirational and important message.

“I am shook,” one user wrote, following the words with a red heart and hands-raised emoji.

“Your posts are such a light in my life! You look stunning and are such an inspiration for me!” replied another fan, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re one of the most beautiful women on the net!” a third user chimed in.

“Love this post [hands-raised emoji] and photo,” another one added, topping the reply with a pink heart emoji.

When she is not promoting body positivity, McGrady uses her Instagram page to showcase her modeling work and also to share her fashion style. Prior to sharing her lingerie photo, she posted a shot in which she stunned in a black one-shouldered top. She paired the item with figure-hugging jeans, showing off her signature curves.