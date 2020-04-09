Cuban Model Claudia Sampedro Shows Off Her Toned Body In Skimpy Bikini

Model Claudia Sampedro has kept busy during the coronavirus lockdown and treated her fans to a series of saucy Instagram posts. On Wednesday, she showed off her sculpted figured in a burgundy bikini while posing poolside.

Although many have been forced to stay home and miss work due to the nationwide COVID-19 outbreak, Sampedro is among the many Instagram models who have used the time to their advantage and kept in touch with fans through frequent posts. Over the last week, the WAGS Miami star posted pictures of her two children — who she has been spending more time with during the stay-at-home order — along with her usual sultry snaps.

The 30-year-old treated followers to a full body shot as she posed in front of her pool. She wore a large straw hat that was pulled down to obscure her face from the picture, but her thin-strapped swimsuit left little to the imagination.

Sampedro stood with her body slightly tilted to the side so fans got a full gaze at her thighs, chiseled midsection, and athletic backside. The Cuban model held her right arm on her thigh and her left hand was raised to her hat to offer a full view of the dark bikini, which tied in the middle of her top.

More than 20,000 Instagram users shared their appreciation for the scintillating post by hitting the “like” button. Many of the curvaceous model’s 1.1 million followers chimed in with comments that praised her obscenely fit figure. There were over 200 comments and a number of them were fire and heart-eyed emoji. In addition to the male followers who complimented Sampedro’s body, there were female fans who told the model her well-defined figure motivated them.

“Dam…and this is REAL…. HARD WORK. FABULOUS,” one female fan commented.

“My inspiration,” another added.

A fan thanked the actress for livening up their quarantine period.

“About time u put a pic of a bikini on keep them coming we bored as hell.”

“Finally, a top that fits,” another fan joked.

Her Instagram story showed the mother balancing her workload while staying at home with two children. In one clip, she posted images for products she promoted, but she also uploaded videos of her at-home watching shows with the kids. The model shared footage of her lounging on the couch with her son while he watched Sesame Street on a laptop.

Last month she wowed fans in a barely there pink bikini for a post that received over 22,000 likes.