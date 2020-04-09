‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sarah & Xander’s Wedding Day Brings Big Drama

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, April 9, 2020 reveal that tensions will run high for many in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see some major drama on Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Kiriakis’ (Paul Telfer) wedding day.

As viewers already know, Xander is responsible for switching Sarah’s baby girl with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter. Sarah’s baby died shortly after birth, and Xander couldn’t bare to think of Sarah going through the pain and heartbreak of losing her little girl. So, he and Victor (John Aniston) switched the babies, leading Brady and Kristen to believe their daughter Rachel Isabella had died.

Now that nearly a year has passed, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) began to notice a few things about baby Mickey that led her to do some digging and find out about the baby swap.

Earlier this week, Nicole tearfully told Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that he wasn’t the father of the little girl. Sadly, Eric and Nicole will have to give Sarah the bad news on her wedding day before she marries the man who pulled off the switch.

Eric and Nicole will grab Sarah on her wedding day in order to break the bad news to her. In addition, Xander and Victor will share a touching moment before the chaos breaks loose, and their dirty deeds are exposed to all.

Elsewhere in Salem, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will confide in his friend Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) about the real possibility of him losing his girlfriend Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

Justin knows that if Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) surgery was successful and he returns to his old self that Kayla will reunite with the love of her life and leave him out in the cold.

Justin has been handling the situation with class and grace, but he’s devastated about losing the woman who helped him through the death of his wife, Adrienne (Judi Evans). The two had only recently moved in together before Steve’s body was revealed to have been taken over by Stefano DiMera’s essence.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Kayla will spend her time sitting vigil at Steve’s bedside. As a doctor, Kayla was forced to make a tough choice during Steve’s surgery and remove a piece of his brain in order to save his life. Now she’s worried that his memory and personality could be altered forever.