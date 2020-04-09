Nata Lee Flaunts Fantastic Physique In Plunging Bikini Top & Figure-Hugging Shorts

The Russian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Thursday, April 9, Russian model Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 4.7 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap was taken by professional photographer Alexander Mavrin in Phuket, Thailand. In the photo, Nata posed on the back of a white leather couch in what appeared to be a living room. She sat with one of her legs bent and rested her arm on her knee as she brought her hands together. The 21-year-old gazed directly into the camera, parting her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic physique in a white, cross-front bikini top and a pair of matching, figure-hugging shorts from the clothing company Fashion Nova. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the plunging top. The revealing ensemble also accentuated her toned midsection and long, lean legs. Nata kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, she wore her curly hair in a deep side part and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The striking application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. She also sported a white-tipped French manicure.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she had recently gone food shopping at the grocery store and asked her followers for meal suggestions. Nata also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Quite a few fans were quick to fulfill Nata’s request in the comments section.

“Fresh salmon with maple syrup and fresh basil glaze, with [asparagus], and wild rice,” wrote one commenter.

“Oh I think pasta is always a good choice or homemade pizza,” added another Instagram user.

Many of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful and wonderful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“How is it possible that a [human being] is that beautiful and sexy,” remarked a different devotee.

The tantalizing post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up over 130,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, the digital influencer uploaded a picture in which she wore a black thong. That suggestive photo has been liked over 450,000 times since it was shared.