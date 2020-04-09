Dallas Cowboys Prospect Kenneth Murray Detailed How His Parents’ Good Deeds Shaped His Approach

The Dallas Cowboys recently held a FaceTime interview with one of their top draft prospects. While the interview blew the team away, it wasn’t necessarily because of his answers that had to do with football. In fact, it turns out Jerry Jones and the rest of the front office were quite impressed by the former Oklahoma Sooners linebacker’s answers about when he had met some adversity in his life.

The Cowboys’ social media team put the video of the answer on their Twitter account because as they put it, “There are moments in an interview where you learn something about a prospect that goes far beyond football.”

After Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones asked Murray what kind of setbacks or controversies or challenges that might have helped him become the football player he is, Murray changed tone a bit.

He answered that he did want to talk about what made him the way he is, but he didn’t consider it a setback. Instead, the linebacker said he learned how to be selfless and give to others.

Murray then told a story about how both of his parents imparted that lesson. When he was younger, his family adopted three special needs children. Not only did those children have some adversities to overcome, but the diseases they had were extremely rare.

The Dallas prospect said his family was having to take the adopted children to the doctor 25-30 times a week. He added the time commitments that took made his parents also lean on him, as he was the oldest.

There are moments in an interview where you learn something about a prospect that goes far beyond football.@OU_Football LB Kenneth Murray provided one of those moments in his interview with the #DallasCowboys. pic.twitter.com/rxq6vYKn8X — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 8, 2020

He talked again about how he didn’t see those trials as a setback but more of a life lesson about how to treat people and how to help others. Bringing it all the way back to how that situation turned him into the player he is today, the Sooners product said he feels like it made him a go-getter. He said it also allowed him to become a self-starter and he’s not someone who needs to be fired up and started up.

When he was done with his explanation, it was clear Jones was moved by the tale. The Cowboys owner appeared to be at a loss for words and told Murray that was a “strong” answer and gave him a sincere thank you.

While Dallas already recently beefed up its linebacker corps with the signing of Aldon Smith, it appears they’re giving Kenneth Murray a long look and could be interested in drafting him should he still be around when they’re ready.