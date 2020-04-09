Issa Vegas Gets Sexy & Sporty In Tight White Activewear & Baseball Cap

Issa Vegas’s most recent Instagram share is proving that she is the jack of all trades. The model regularly flaunts her figure in bikinis, but her April 8 upload proved that activewear suits her fit physique just as nicely.

Her post included three side-by-side photos that showed her clad in the same outfit. In each snapshot, Vegas posed confidently in the grass with a colorful pink azalea shrub at her back. It looked to be the perfect day with a powder blue sky and minimal cloud coverage. The sun beat down to the ground, making for perfect lighting on the subject. Vegas did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location, but wherever she was looked picture-perfect.

The image in the middle showed Vegas clad in a sexy white two-piece set. Her top was loose fitting and draped perfectly over her chest while flaunting her toned midsection. Its low-plunging neckline did her nothing but favors, accentuating her sun-kissed skin and ample bust. The straps sat on her shoulders, securing around her back and drawing attention to her trim arms.

The matching bottoms included the same dry-fit fabric, hugging every ounce of her muscular thighs. The high waistband rested directly under Vegas’s navel and did her taut tummy justice. The TikTok star added a pair of black sneakers, indicating that she may have been in the midst of a workout.

The model wore her blond locks down and straight, adding a baseball cap in the sporty look. Her green hat had red embroidery in the center, but it was not clear enough to make out precisely what it was. Each of the photos showed a different part of her personality, with one flirty, one serious, and one happy.

Vegas, who recently dropped jaws in Daisy Dukes and a crop top, included a minor amount of glam to her already sexy look. In addition to defined brows, Vegas rocked a bold brown contour along her cheekbones. She included some shimmer with a small amount of highlighter directly above, opting to keep her lip nude.

The triple-photo set has been an instant hit, earning Vegas over 100,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments.

“You are gorgeous. Hello to you from Russia,” one fan commented, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their words.

“Every day you motivate me more issa you look super cute,” another one of the model’s admirers added.

“As precious as it is simple! Greetings from Colombia Issa you are amazing,” a third follower beamed.