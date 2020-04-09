Niece Waidhofer Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In Racy BDSM Gear

Niece Waidhofer took to her Instagram page on Thursday, April 9, to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a racy BDSM set.

Waidhofer showed her 1.7 million followers her kinky side by rocking all-black leather lingerie. The set included inch-thick straps adorned with gold metal rings that covered her breasts. The chest piece attached to a thick strap that wrapped around her torso, showcasing her slim waistline.

The set had a bottom piece with different straps that hugged her midsection. The bottoms included a pair of leather panties that sat low on her frame, showing quite a bit of skin. The undies have thin sidebands that she wore high on her hips. The bottoms were also adorned with metal rings, matching her top. The piece featured garter belts attached to leather bands that wrapped around Waidhofer’s thighs. The belts boasted a series of gold chains for extra detailing.

Waidhofer completed her fetish gear with a thick BDSM collar that wrapped around her neck. The neckpiece also had gold metal chains and a leash. Via the tag, Waidhofer revealed that her collar was courtesy of Honey Birdette.

The Texas native leaned against the wall with her chest as she popped her booty out. In her caption, she joked that her collar got caught on the key hanger her grandmother got her for Christmas.

Waidhofer’s makeup matched the mood of the photo, with her dark smoky eye boasting generous amounts of liner and mascara. Her dark tresses were styled down as they cascaded onto her back and shoulders.

The photo attracted more than 35,000 likes and upwards of 580 comments in under an hour of going live. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the racy update and also to joke along with her humorous caption.

“Your [sic] a goddess! Never stop what you’re doing,” one user wrote.

“Sweet lord,” replied another one, following the comment with a long string of emoji depicting fire, red hearts and heart-eyed faces.

“Oh lawd!!!” a third one chimed in.

“Ffs. I just hate it when that happens,” joked another user.

As those who follow Waidhofer will know, she is quite fond of leather attire. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she recently posted another photo in which she sported a white leather lingerie set. The gear included a corset-like top with a low neckline that pushed against her chest, flaunting her ample cleavage. She teamed it with a pair of tiny bottoms that hugged her voluptuous lower body.