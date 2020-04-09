Natasha Oakley Rocks Skimpy Bikini In Three Colors While Posing In The Sun On Instagram

Natasha Oakley turned up the heat times three in her latest Instagram post. In a series of photos on her feed, the stunning model rocked the same skimpy bikini from Monday Swimwear in three different colors. Each of the images showed Natasha basking in the glow of the sun and flaunting her killer muscles.

The photos showed Natasha sitting on a white outdoor couch, posing in front of a large rock formation in the sand, and walking down a crowded beach. Though she rocked the same bikini style in every shot, they were all snapped from different angles, giving fans a full view of both Natasha’s killer body and the swimwear.

In the first image, Natasha rocked a bright green, ribbed, sports bra-style bikini top. The bikini’s deep neckline just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out and looked close to a wardrobe malfunction. She slouched forward slightly as she sat on the couch, causing her chest to fall out further.

Natasha’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on the model’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her slim legs and pert derriere were fully exposed.

The second photo showed Natasha rocking the bikini top in a powder blue color. She switched out the thong for a high-waisted, cheeky bottom that hugged her curves and tight abs closely. In addition, she rocked a long-sleeved, blue button-down, which was left open to show off her look.

Natasha stood in front of the rocks and raised her arms above her head, causing the shirt to fall open more. The move also revealed a bit of sideboob coming out of the bikini.

In the final photo, Natasha’s tan skin glistened as she strolled down the beach in a black bikini. She sported a thong once more, which perfectly showcased her toned thighs.

Natasha’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and nearly 200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Love all three, pretty lady,” one fan said.

“You’re such a beautiful woman,” another user added.

“Wow it’s official you look amazing in literally any color,” a third fan wrote.

It’s true that Natasha can rock any look in any color, from swimwear to streetwear. Last week, the model rocked an incredibly tiny, cleavage-baring crop top with long, flowing sleeves, which her fans loved.