Stephanie Sanzo Shows Off Incredible Before-And-After Body Transformation In Sports Bra And Leggings

Stephanie Sanzo showed her fans just how far she has come in her fitness journey in her latest Instagram post. In the upload, the muscled mother-of-two shared a side-by-side comparison photo of herself in 2012 and a more recent image taken this year. In the throwback photo, Stephanie wore a pair of loose-fitting blue track pants and a light green tank top that she hiked up to show off her midsection.

The outfit was a stark contrast to the one that she wore in the image of her current figure. In that snapshot, she rocked a black sports bra and gray leggings. The ensemble showed off her chiseled abs, a feature of her physique that was absent in the older photo. The newer image also showed off her more sculpted abs and her slimmer face.

In the caption, Stephanie told her fans that the older image was taken when she was focused more on doing cardio and “intimidated” by lifting weights. She also reminisced about the first time she tried weights — a set of beginner-friendly dumbbells — and said that her experience with them kicked off her journey toward lifting much heavier weights five to six days a week.

She ended the caption by encouraging her followers to overcome any fears about weightlifting and to give it a try.

The photo amassed close to 50,000 likes in three hours and close to 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans congratulated her on the amazing progress she has made over eight years.

“Fair play to you, that’s an amazing achievement. Somehow, you even look younger facially despite being 8 years older hahaha. Impressive stuff,” one person wrote.

Another commenter said that the photo made them feel better about the gradual changes their body has been experiencing thanks to a dedication to fitness.

“I am changing slowly and thought something was wrong with me. I feel so much better about myself now. Love every one of your posts.”

A third Instagram user declared that they had started weightlifting because of Stephanie’s Instagram content.

“Omg! Look at you! I’ll get there too one day! Because of you, I lift every day now too! 3 kids and this is the best body I’ve ever had still!” they said.

And finally, a fourth commenter said that Stephanie’s post had encouraged them not to be so self-critical about their fitness level.

“I am extremely hard on myself and need to focus more on where I am going versus not being at my goal overnight.”