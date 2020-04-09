Police In Manchester, United Kingdom Break Up Hundreds Of Illegal Parties, Some With DJs And Bouncy Castles

'They are putting everybody at risk,' said a police spokesperson.

Police in Manchester, England made over a thousand arrests and broke up hundreds of illegal parties over the weekend, handing out fines and arrests to scofflaws violating the country’s coronavirus social distancing rules. As BBC News reports, some of those illegal house parties even involved DJ’s and inflatable bouncy castles.

The U.K., like so many other countries, has strict orders in place to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic. Those orders include, among other things, requiring people to stay at home except under certain conditions, such as going out for necessary items, and prohibiting large gatherings.

The U.K. also, like so many other countries, has scofflaws who flout those rules. Manchester police found that out over the previous weekend.

Specifically, authorities issued 1,132 citations for violating coronavirus-related directives between Saturday and Tuesday. Some of the ways in which the suspects violated the law are exceptionally flagrant.

For example, police broke up 494 illegal house parties. Some of those parties included children’s inflatable bouncy castles. Others had live DJs. Some even had fireworks.

Pexels / Pixabay

One woman in the community of Bury allegedly had multiple illegal house parties repeatedly shut down.

It wasn’t just parties police had to break up. Authorities also broke up 122 gatherings of people who had congregated to play sports; 173 gatherings of people just hanging out together in parks; and 112 incidents of “anti-social behavior and public disorder.”

The region’s deputy mayor for policing and crime, Beverley Hughes, says that as the country-wide lockdown has gone on, the number of illegal gatherings has been increasing, not decreasing.

What’s more, police are expecting a busy weekend of dealing with coronavirus scofflaws in the coming days, as Easter is this weekend. It’s a time when many of the U.K.’s Christians may be thinking about having family and friends over, despite social-distancing orders.

“We understand the desire people will have to spend time with family and friends over the Easter period, however it is vital that we follow the government guidelines,” said Chief Constable Ian Hopkins.

“Each and every one of us need take this seriously,” he added.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, for his part, said that the vast majority of the people of Manchester and the surrounding area obeying the rules. Still, he said, flouting of the rules won’t be tolerated.

“They are putting everybody at risk,” he said.

As of this writing, according to Worldometers, the United Kingdom has had 60.000 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and just over 7,000 deaths from the illness.