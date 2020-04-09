Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Glows In New Post While Talking Surprise Benefits Of Coronavirus Shutdown

Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman uses Instagram for a wide range of reasons. Most of the time she’s showing off her curves and introducing her more than 1.6 million followers to a new workout regime. This time around, she took to her personal Instagram page in order to talk about some of the unexpected benefits that have arisen since the coronavirus outbreak basically caused a shutdown of the entire country.

Freeman posted a picture of herself looking fresh-faced and positively glowing, though this picture clearly wasn’t meant to show off her curves and build the way so many of her other posts are meant to do. She had her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail and the light in the room shone off her gorgeous face and highlighted her emerald eyes. While she did sport some jewelry – a pair of hoop earrings and a diamond ring – she was dressed down for a casual look.

The pic didn’t allow a great look at what the celebrity life coach and fitness trainer was wearing, but fans did get a peek at what appeared to be a white sports-bra underneath a blue top.

While Freeman was as striking as ever in the closeup selfie, it was the caption of the photo that grabbed the attention of her many followers. In the post, she acknowledged that everyone is looking to get back to normal life and hopes the coronavirus threat abates quickly. However, she added, she’s been talking to some of her friends about what’s been going on since everyone had to stay inside and change the way they live their lives.

Freeman said some of those friends have been talking about unexpected benefits they’ve seen since the situation first got rolling. She then posed her millions of followers a question, asking them if the phrase, “it’ll be what you make it,” was an apt one. She then asked what was the best part of the “pause in time” for her followers.

One user made it clear they were quite grateful for the coronavirus outbreak because it was a way to “get out of the grind.” They also talked about how they were finally able to take some time for self-reflection.

Another user commented about the ways they’ve been able to incorporate some healthy habits into their life. “So grateful to be able to set a healthy sleep schedule & to be able to take luxuriously long walks and bike rides.”

One other Freeman follower commented she’s been able to spend more time with her kids while also getting outside and enjoying nature.